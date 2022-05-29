 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Appreciation for airport’s director

I was pleased to read in the May 20 edition of The Independent that Grand Island’s Central Nebraska Regional Airport is readying for a major expansion of its passenger terminal.

CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson was instrumental in the growth of CNRA through his vision that produced the terminal’s first expansion and now is producing leadership in this effort to provide a second expansion of the apssenger terminal that will serve the citizens of central Nebraska for years ahead.

Mike, I wish you and your board the very best in competing against other airports for Federal Aviation Administration funding for this current project. You have always been a strong advocate for growing the status of central Nebraska aviation and I for one sincerely appreciate your leadership and all you do for the citizens of central Nebraska.

