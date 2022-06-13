Are we being sold something different?

Dostoevsky wrote in “The Brothers Karamazov”: “if God does not exist, then everything is permitted.”

There is an ongoing war in our society, but not against people. It is between the ideologies of man’s word vs. God’s word. Man’s word changes like a chameleon to his desires. God’s word doesn’t change.

There was an article in The Grand Island Independent on May 19 regarding Social Emotional Learning, portions of which are implemented in GIPS. After researching SEL, I would describe it as a program of indoctrination to racism. It is a subversive form of Critical Race Theory. SEL also contains a link to the LGBTQ agenda. How are these two ideologies linked and why is this important?

SEL came out of Harvard, just as the homosexual movement that was developed by Kirk and Madsen, two Harvard professors, in 1989. Their book, “After the Ball: How America Will Overcome Its Fear and Hatred of Gays in the Decade of the ‘90s,” is a strategic manual on how to change how people think, believe and talk about homosexuality. The authors describe how they wanted to maximize the sympathy of the AIDS epidemic and play it to gain a minority identity and status: Gay is the new black. It was at this time that Harvard law professor Derrick Bell was developing CRT. And it is not stopping here as pedophilia is the next “condition” seeking acceptance — see Allyn Walker, “A Long Dark Shadow.”

What is the point? As followers of Jesus Christ, we are called to fight for the faith that was entrusted to God’s people (Jude v3, Ephesians 6:11). We must strengthen our churches and families and monitor the educational systems to be in alignment with what is right, according to God’s word, not man’s desires.

“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.” Isaiah 5:20.