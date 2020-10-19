Arguments against gambling initiatives misleading

The arguments for and against Initiatives, 429, 430 and 431 have dominated the airwaves. It is difficult to listen to those opposed to the initiatives on supposedly moral grounds make accusations, though not technically false, that are blatantly misleading.

Firstly, they say that casinos could be built in every county in Nebraska. Initiative 429 provides for games of chance “to be conducted by licensees within licensed racetrack enclosures in Nebraska.” Nebraska has six licensed racetracks at Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Columbus, South Sioux City and Hastings. For casinos to be built in every county would require the Nebraska Racing Commission to license a racetrack in every county. There is a very substantial fee and a two- to three-year process, which also requires a track to be built before any county could build a casino. Since a circuit of tracks already exists that can readily handle a full season of thoroughbred and quarter horse racing, there is no need for any new racing licenses to be issued, much less one in every county.