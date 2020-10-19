Arguments against gambling initiatives misleading

The arguments for and against Initiatives, 429, 430 and 431 have dominated the airwaves. It is difficult to listen to those opposed to the initiatives on supposedly moral grounds make accusations, though not technically false, that are blatantly misleading.
Firstly, they say that casinos could be built in every county in Nebraska. Initiative 429 provides for games of chance “to be conducted by licensees within licensed racetrack enclosures in Nebraska.” Nebraska has six licensed racetracks at Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Columbus, South Sioux City and Hastings. For casinos to be built in every county would require the Nebraska Racing Commission to license a racetrack in every county. There is a very substantial fee and a two- to three-year process, which also requires a track to be built before any county could build a casino. Since a circuit of tracks already exists that can readily handle a full season of thoroughbred and quarter horse racing, there is no need for any new racing licenses to be issued, much less one in every county.
Secondly, these ads reference “special interest groups.” The special interest groups that are responsible for these initiatives are the hard-working men and women trying to make a living breeding, training, racing and caring for equine athletes. Nebraska racing has been losing ground for years to racetracks in neighboring states that have an attachment to a casino. These initiatives would allow for better purse structures, which in turn would attract more horses to come to race in our state, which in turn would require more products from our farms to feed them, which in turn would require more people to be employed to care for these animals.
Do not believe the fear-mongering tactics of the opposition. Those of us that do partake in games of chance and pari-mutuel wagering basically are volunteering to use our entertainment dollars to pay taxes. We would prefer to keep that money in Nebraska.
