My name is Rachelle Thornburgh from Bainbridge Island, Wash. I was given some old postcards recently and one of them is dated Dec. 24, 1907, addressed to “Miss. Maybell Patterson, Aurora, Neb., 616 South 17th St.”

Is Mabel still alive? I wonder if she or her family would like me to send this to them and if so, what address can I send it to?