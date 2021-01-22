Bats can be an unexpectedly awesome sight

I was intrigued by the front page article in the Sunday, Jan. 17, edition of The Grand Island Independent about bats in churches.

During the years as a member of First Presbyterian Church in St. Paul, I have encountered numerous bats, both dead and alive, but the most recent was really unusual. As the church organist, I was preparing to copy some music. When I pushed print, it indicated I had a paper jam. I removed the sheet and tried a second time. The same thing occurred.

My daughter, who helps in the office, suggested I lift the entire top, which I did and immediately dropped it. At the back of this area sat a very contented looking bat. The minister who had come in found a plastic bag, retrieved the bat, and released it outside. I’m not sure how it got in the machine as it was the largest bat I’d ever seen.

I had a completely different experience regarding bats during the total sun eclipse a few years ago as I sat with a group of elementary students. Once the sun was totally blocked out, a large number of bats came out of the school’s chimney. It was actually an awesome sight.