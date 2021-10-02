Be considerate of elderly at Regency Retirement facility

With the eviction hearing between Regency Retirement Facility and Mr. Jack Wilson looming, I’d like to make a plea to the public. While I realize it’s natural to want to come to the aid of an elderly veteran who is facing possible eviction, please remember that there are 23 other residents living at Regency. They have endured the last 18 months patiently, hoping that a resolution would come quickly. That has not been the case.

When the rally in support of Mr. Wilson was held in the spring, it just so happened that the event was set up right outside of my mother’s patio door. She was so upset that my family decided to get her out of her apartment for the day so she didn’t have to witness the rally. I feel it was inconsiderate to hold this rally on the street within feet of residents’ apartments. If anything like this is planned again, I ask you to please be more respectful of the other seniors who live here. This has been traumatic for them as well.

Keep in mind that the only ones who know both sides of the story behind this eviction are Regency management, Jack Wilson and the respective legal teams. Let’s let the courts do their job and trust that they will follow the law when making their determination. The residents I know who live there love their home and all that comes with it. The homemade meals, the birthday parties, the bingo/card games, the “field trips,” the huge garden that is planted every summer that they all get to share in, and more. It’s a wonderful facility and it’s very unfortunate that Regency’s reputation is being tarnished when we don’t have all the facts.