Be wary of coronavirus when getting gas

I enjoyed Sue Gulzow’s letter to the editor. I think she touched unknowingly upon one of the major reasons the COVID-19 virus is being transferred from person to person in the world as there is the problem of non-disinfectants being conducted at the gas pumps.

If the TV news is not fake news and all those long lines waiting to get the COVID-19 testing done, they all have one thing in common, the running of their vehicles. That, also, means they pumped fuel at some fuel service station. Has anyone ever seen someone from these stations disinfecting the handles of the fuel pumps that everyone must use?

I have never heard “science” reporting on how long the virus may exist in the outdoors and possibly on the handles of these fuel pumps. Possibly with winter coming on, the cold weather may unsuspectingly assist in the non-transfer of the virus. These self-service stations will have to have their fuel pumped with gloves on to avoid some frostbite to the hands.

There may still be a few full-service stations left in this country. I would recommend that if you have one, they be used just in case the virus is transferred from one person to another as everyone with an automobile needs fuel. Still waiting for “science” to address this issue.