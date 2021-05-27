Before you oppose something, find out what it is

For heavens sake, people, take a breath!

Our rights, our guns, our land are being taken away?

Anyone with access to a TV camera or news outlet seems to be running around like their hair is on fire.

The latest is Hall County Commissioner Karen Bredthauer, condemning the 30-by-30 plan. When asked by a TV reporter if she had read the 20-page plan, she said no she had not. But she was against it because our governor said it was bad.

Soil conservation programs have been around for years. Many landowners have taken part in these programs and have benefited from them.

Don’t automatically downplay an idea strictly along party lines.

Take time to research the idea.