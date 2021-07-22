Being a mentor inspires youths to reach their full potential

Growing up, I received encouragement from my family, school teachers and the other adults in my life. Their affirmations helped me to pursue my passions and realize my potential. Now that I am older, I’m so, so glad I decided one way to pay it back was by becoming a TeamMates mentor. My mentee is a gem. I’m grateful for the experience — it’s a gift.
I’m hoping this letter to the editor will encourage others to become a mentor. As the TeamMates training taught me, you don’t have to be an expert. And, as the TeamMates’ mission statement says, “positively impact the world by inspiring youth to reach their full potential.”