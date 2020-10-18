Ben Sasse fights in Senate for our state’s ag producers

Nebraska agriculture needs fighters — and Ben Sasse has proven that he fights for us. Consider our needs and Sasse’s actions:

We need more trade, and Sasse has been a major supporter of both USMCA and expanding into more international markets.

When historic flooding hit our state, Sasse stood side by side with us to jumpstart our recovery.

We need the Washington bureaucracies off of our backs, and Sasse led the fight in Congress against WOTUS and for judges who believe in the Constitution.

It’s pretty clear to me that Sasse has our backs, and Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers should have his on Nov. 3.