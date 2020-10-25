Ben Sasse may be a critic, but he votes with Donald Trump

Sen. Ben Sasse, the 11th-hour critic of President Trump, voted with Trump 88% of the time.

Sasse voted against convicting that ‘unfit president,” when the Articles of Impeachment were brought to the Senate. Ben, the “never Trumper”?

Trump sycophants like the tax structure for private equity firms and the venture capitalists that do little to benefit the average wage earner. Meanwhile U.S. debt is greater than the economy.

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia allows large managers of 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts (IRAs) to put workers’ retirement savings into private equity investments that offer the possibility of huge returns — and devastating losses. Private equity firms will now be allowed to access — and skim fees off of — the $9 trillion in 100 million workers’ 401(k) plans and IRAs.

Under its primary market corporate credit facility, the Fed said it will purchase eligible corporate bonds directly from companies and will make loans available to them. Buying corporate bonds, of course, means the Fed will be taking market risks. The Fed is already “printing” money by using trillions to buy up stocks and debt to shore up the stock market.