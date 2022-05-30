 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Better than a bus

This letter is in response to the recent letter concerning a city bus service in the Grand Island area. The writer is correct, Grand Island/Hall County does not have a bus service. We have something much, much better — Crane Public Transit. For $2, anyone can ride a Crane bus anywhere in the Grand Island/Hall County area. Obviously, young children need to be accompanied by an adult.

A very dedicated administrative staff and drivers provide curb-to-curb service from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. It’s asked that you simply call as least 24 hours in advance of the time you’d like scheduled to be picked up, or by 5:30 p.m. the same day if it’s something that’s come up unexpectedly.

That means they’ll pick you up, or drop you off, at your home or work. No waiting at a bus stop for the bus to come around or having to walk blocks home from the bus stop. Curb-to-curb, or as some call it, door-to-door.

So the next time you want to go anywhere in Hall County, as the saying goes, “Do your Crane call.” And leave the driving to us.

