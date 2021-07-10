Biden administration not telling the whole story

More than 17,000 of the world’s leading scientists have stated that there is no global warming climate change and many climatologists have also said the same thing. As I have previously written, global warming climate change is nothing but an excuse for President Biden, the Democrats and environmentalists to impose major restrictions on the American way of life. Unfortunately, many honorable and credible world leaders, academia, business leaders, ag organizations, national companies, and state and federal elected officials have bought into this folly.

Here’s some facts that will show you why it is folly. President Biden and environmentalists want to phase out all fossil-fueled vehicles and replace them with electric vehicles. In a May editorial in The Independent, the National Policy Institute reported that China is coal-powered and makes most of the batteries for all electric vehicles, and that one-fourth of a fossil-fueled vehicle’s emissions over its lifetime is the same carbon emission greenhouse gases as it takes to produce one battery. This means it would take a fossil-fueled vehicle over 25 years to emit the same amount of carbon emission greenhouse gases as it takes to produce just four batteries for electric vehicles.

And on mass shootings and gun violence, the Democrats almost always blame the availability of guns and never condemn the shooter or criminal who uses a gun. Now President Biden wants to go after licensed gun dealers who illegally sell guns. But he isn’t saying a thing about guns sold out of trunks of cars and in back allies, and again, no condemnation from Biden on criminals who use guns. Biden never says anything about longer prison sentences for those criminals and repeat criminals who use a gun in the commission of a crime. Over 98% of all guns used in shootings are stolen, but you won’t hear that from Biden and the Democrats.