Biden conducts critical balancing act with Russia

Our President is running a critical balancing act in dealing with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That balancing act involves avoiding a war with Russia and yet providing as much aid for Ukraine as practical along with sanctions on Russia.

First, we need to put a war with Russia in perspective. Recall the pictures of Europe and Japan after World War II, totally flattened by bombing and artillery. It took decades for them to recover even with help from us. In America, we avoided that fate because of two oceans separating us from such damage.

Today with submarine launched cruise missiles the oceans won’t stop that damage to American cities. Can you imagine what New York, Boston, etc., would look like after months of cruise missile attacks? With nukes it is inconceivable.

The sanctions, that are in place are doing great damage to the Russian economy. The additional sanctions that will happen as the weather warms and Europe’s need for Russian gas decreases, will bring Russia to its knees and have a good chance of forcing Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, with Putin or without.

The weapons support for Ukraine is also critical, but if we go too far, we risk war with Russia. Thus, the careful balancing act from our president and Congress.

Get real, the balancing act is critical and reflects a shrewd president who understands the real world and is protecting his nation. If sanctions avoid a war, we must try.