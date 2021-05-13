Biden emissions goals too much, too fast, and not needed

Here’s some more absurdity promoted by President Biden, the Democrats and environmentalists. President Biden wants to reduce carbon emissions in America by 50% in the next 10 years. This means a 50% reduction in everything you do — work, travel, play, manufacturing, farming and all food production, gasoline and diesel use. Thermostats will need to be set at 60 degrees in the winter and 80 degrees in the summer.

In a May 4 story in The Independent, I read that the Biden administration’s EPA is proposing to phase down the use of hydrofluorocarbons by 85% over the next 15 years. Hydrofluorocarbons are used in refrigerators and air conditioners. Biden and his EPA claim hydrofluorocarbons are a major driver of global warming. That’s right, your refrigerator and air conditioners are causing climate change, as well as all refrigeration. This is absurd.