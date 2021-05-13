Biden emissions goals too much, too fast, and not needed

Here’s some more absurdity promoted by President Biden, the Democrats and environmentalists. President Biden wants to reduce carbon emissions in America by 50% in the next 10 years. This means a 50% reduction in everything you do — work, travel, play, manufacturing, farming and all food production, gasoline and diesel use. Thermostats will need to be set at 60 degrees in the winter and 80 degrees in the summer.
In a May 4 story in The Independent, I read that the Biden administration’s EPA is proposing to phase down the use of hydrofluorocarbons by 85% over the next 15 years. Hydrofluorocarbons are used in refrigerators and air conditioners. Biden and his EPA claim hydrofluorocarbons are a major driver of global warming. That’s right, your refrigerator and air conditioners are causing climate change, as well as all refrigeration. This is absurd.
President Biden not only wants to stop the manufacturing and sales of fossil-fueled vehicles by 2035, but in a story on April 24 in The Independent, Biden wants to phase out all fossil-fueled vehicles over the next 10 years. This means that every vehicle owner in America will have to buy an all-electric vehicle with its limitations as I previously reported — 145 miles highway driving and then sitting for four to five hours while your batteries are charged. Chris Atkinson, a professor of mechanical engineering and director of smart mobility at Ohio State University, said in this story that, “if every vehicle sold in America today were all electric and powered by renewable energy, it would take 10 years for Biden’s 50% reduction in carbon emissions.”
Almost every week it’s reported that something new is causing climate change and the media always hypes it. Global warming climate change is a manufactured crisis and excuse for the Democrats and environmentalists and their medical allies to impose major restrictions on the American way of life.
Russia, India and China are exempt from the Paris Climate Agreement’s restrictions. NTV recently reported that Russia, India and China are the world’s worst polluters. It was reported previously that China is the worst. That report also said China is planning to build 150 new coal-fired power plants.