Biden’s executive order on climate change targets humans

On March 8, attorney generals of 12 U.S. states led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, filed a suit in federal court challenging the constitutionality of the key Section 5 of President Biden’s first “climate change” Executive Order 13990. The EO, titled “Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis,” was issued Jan. 20 on Biden’s first day in office.

What gives the suit particular strategic importance is its contention that the EOs targeted regulatory measures threaten human economic activity itself.

The attorney generals warn that if these measures are enforced, they will destroy U.S. jobs, energy production and energy independence, agriculture and innovation. In addition, it also will impoverish its working families and thereby deprive millions of people around the world of affordable food and energy they require to escape from poverty and hunger.

The co-plaintiffs are core states of the farmbelt, which are Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Montana, Ohio, Missouri, along with Arizona, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. The defendants include President Joe Biden and 10 federal departments and agencies, especially Agriculture, Energy, Transportation, Interior and the Interagency Working Group on Social Cost of Greenhouse Gases, which operates under Executive Order.