Biden won the election; accept the results

Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by more than 7 million votes. Unless ballot verification and follow-up counts in 50 states were all part of a giant conspiracy, Biden won. Unless 60 courts and the Supreme Court, including three justices appointed by Trump, all conspired to reject challenges, Biden won. Biden had 307 Electoral College votes. Trump had 232.

Whether or not you agree with his policies, Biden won. Get over it. There is no fraud except in the mind of Trump and his cult.

In 2000, Al Gore had more popular votes than George W. Bush. In 2016, Hillary Clinton had more than Trump. There were valid reasons to check it out. When that was done, Gore and Clinton conceded.

Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer accepted the results. So did Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon. Rep. Adrian Smith lacks the ability to accept the facts.

Trump’s inability to accept the truth and his urging of an insurrection led to the deaths of five people. Smith’s continual fight against Democracy — the will of voters to choose their representatives — gave the mob more enthusiasm. Trump caused the attack on the Capitol. And Smith was complicit. They should both be tried for treason and murder. We will soon be rid of Trump. Smith should resign immediately.