Big difference between challenges to Donald Trump, Joe Biden elections

Recent letters in the Grand Island Independent have supported Rep. Adrian Smith’s objection to the election results. One brought up the fact that some Democrats had objected to Trump’s 2016 election. The big difference is the purpose of the 2016 objection, as was stated at the time, was to trigger a discussion on voter suppression in Ohio, not to overturn the election results.

Another letter stated that the size of the crowd, a portion of which attempted an insurrection at the Capitol, would make one believe the election was rigged. Based on this reasoning, the perpetual size of the crowd at Memorial Stadium would make one believe the Cornhuskers should be in the national championship. The only reason that anyone thinks the election was rigged goes back to the original sin, the big lie put out by President Trump that he won by a landslide. No reputable source, including Trump’s handpicked Attorney General William Barr and Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs, has said there was any fraud that would change the election results. I will take this source as more reliable than “a lot of people,” the go to logic of Trump.