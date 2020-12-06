Big 'thanks' to health care workers

This is for all the staff at CHI Health St. Francis who put their health on the line to save ours.

I would like to thank all the staff at CHI Health St. Francis: the nurses, doctors, C.N.A.’s and therapy workers who helped take care of me during my stay. I was there for 10 days with double pneumonia, a bacterial infection, etc...all due to having the Coronavirus. The professionalism, courteousness and kindness shown to me were greatly appreciated. Five gold stars for this small city hospital!

I also want to wish a very special thank you to Dr. Mathew Day and Dr. Michael Donner. Not only are they great doctors, but great people in general, and they truly care for their patients.

The kitchen staff also deserves five gold stars for making amazingly good food!

And lastly, five gold stars to the laundry department for their great service and honesty! You see, during my stay I lost a gold ring in my room that my mother had given to me three years ago. She just passed away Sept. 1, so it’s very special, and means the world to me. The laundry department, while cleaning, found it and returned it to me six days later.

I’m truly blessed because of you all, and my thanks will never be enough.

God bless you all!