Bill Mowinkel has been a strong leader

Vote for Bill Mowinkel for Hall County commissioner. He will put our best interests first.

We have known Bill Mowinkel for 40 years. He is Nebraska born, Nebraska educated and a Christian raised on a Nebraska farm. Bill has the hard working ethic infused in many Nebraskans. His best interest has always been what is best for Nebraska, its communities and families.

Bill has held many positions of leadership. We first met Bill when he became principal at District 38 Shoemaker School and later superintendent of that school. He was first an educator, principal and later Northwest High School superintendent for 11 years until he retired. His love of helping others led him to the role of an ESU administrator. He has always been active in the lives of children, instilling his leadership skills into the future of our world. Bill has always supported FFA and 4-H programs. Coaching and refereeing wrestling, baseball,and softball teams throughout the years demonstrates his beliefs in being a positive role model, encouraging our young people to remain in Nebraska.