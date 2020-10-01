Bill Mowinkel’s calm, intelligence would be good for county board

I support Bill Mowinkel for Hall County Board of Commissioners.

I’ve known Bill over 20 years. He would be a tremendous asset to the board with his strong and fair leadership. I’ve seen Bill in many leadership roles as superintendent of Northwest Public Schools, a community volunteer and an advocate for the FFA and 4-H programs. He is a high-character individual who will listen to everyone. He will vote with the best interests of his constituents.

He gave tirelessly to his profession, his community and to the 4-H show families he helped over the years. Thanks to Bill, several young people of Hall County had the opportunity to learn about animal agriculture. Bill provided animals and a place to keep them while showing in 4-H and FFA, many times at his expense.

Bill has a calm temperament, even during the most controversial of issues, and will be a solid presence on the board. He is honest in his business dealings and won’t be polarized by a personal agenda. I’ve worked with Bill on several projects and value his intelligent opinion. I encourage all to vote for Bill Mowinkel for Hall County commissioner.