Bill Mowinkel very experienced in economic development, tax increment financing

The Neligh Economic Development Board is pleased to present this letter of support for Bill Mowinkel for Hall County commissioner.

Mowinkel served on the board of directors for the Neligh Economic Development Office from November 2016 through May 2019. Bill was actively involved as a board member throughout the Downtown Revitalization project, which spurred an over $7 million investment in Neligh’s Old Mill District.

He spearheaded a $4.8 million renovation in the ESU property in the Old Mill District, realizing the historical significance, as well as the substantial contribution to the district, resulting in a stunning building blending historical architecture and modern amenities to the property.

Bill is also experienced working with tax increment financing (TIF) projects. While serving on the Economic Development Board, he helped with two large TIF projects, both of which were to improve the housing shortfall in Neligh that is experienced in many rural communities.

During Mowinkel’s time on the board, he helped facilitate growth of business and job creation in Neligh while utilizing a local sales tax, LB840. Bill always handled confidential information with the highest integrity. He was a great addition to the board and his presence and expertise are both missed.

Mowinkel proved to be a true steward of the community. With his vision for the future of Neligh and building a progressive community for generations to come, Bill will be an asset to Hall County.