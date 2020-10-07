Bill Mowinkel well-qualified for Hall County board seat

I am writing in support of Bill Mowinkel for District 2 Hall County commissioner. I have known him to be a caring person with a positive attitude toward addressing issues. Bill is committed to our community and would be responsive to our citizens.

Through his career as a school administrator, Bill brings excellent skills to the board. He has expertise in developing and managing budgets, working with a large staff of personnel, dealing with state and federal regulations, and working with legislation and state elected officers. He understands the importance of transparency and open communication with constituents.

Bill would work hard to build a strong economy and quality of life for all. Bill has previously served on economic development boards while living in Pierce and Antelope counties. In those positions, he worked to recruit an ethanol plant, senior housing and downtown revitalization.

Bill was raised on a dairy farm and has continued involvement with livestock most of his life. For many years he has been a 4-H leader of the only Hall County Dairy Club. He maintains a small cow/calf herd and flock of sheep, and the offspring are available for youth 4-H projects. Bill has encouraged and supported many young people pursuing careers in agriculture.

I believe Bill Mowinkel is an exceptional county commission candidate, and encourage you to vote for him to represent District 2.