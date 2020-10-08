Bill Mowinkel would be good steward of taxpayer dollars

I have known Bill Mowinkel for approximately 30 years and was pleased to learn he is a candidate for Hall County Board of Commissioners. Bill was a very successful school administrator, not only in the Grand Island community but also in several other communities throughout the state. As a retiree, he chooses to live in Grand Island and wishes to give back to a community he loves.
As a school administrator of 36 years, Bill has great experience working with boards and he truly understands governance, collaboration and obtaining results. He is a servant leader and would be a great representative of the constituents of Hall County. He would work well with his colleagues and with his financial experience and background I am confident he would be a good steward of taxpayer dollars.
Please give Bill Mowinkel your support.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!