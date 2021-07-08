Bishop Golka will be missed

Father James Golka, now Bishop Golka, was recently installed as bishop of the Diocese of Colorado Springs, Colo., Bishop Golka was the former pastor of St. Mary’s Cathedral and a priest of the Grand Island Diocese, as well as a Grand Island native. He is the first-ever priest from the Grand Island Diocese to be appointed bishop.

We, as Catholics, are proud and celebrate with the church this honor bestowed on Bishop Golka. Likewise, we are sad to lose a good holy man from the diocese, but rejoice with the church of Colorado Springs.

I am disappointed with The Grand Island Independent that no coverage of Bishop Golka’s ordination on June 29 was printed in the paper. Bishop Golka was a friend to all, and I feel the resident readers would have appreciated reading of the special ordination and Mass.