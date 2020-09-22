Blanket statements only work to divide

Some recent letters to the Editor had to do with the very controversial topic of abortion. This one is a response.
A few months ago, Bernie Sanders made the claim that he and all Democrats are pro-choice and all pro-abortion. This was a terribly mistaken claim that did untold damager to the Democratic Party because it is untrue. Neither I, nor any of the Democrats I know are “for abortion,” but some may believe there should be exceptions, as in cases of rape, incest, sex trafficking and prostitution. And pro-choice — I am for choice, that is, for every victim, every female to have choice not to be made pregnant, not to be treated as a sexual object.
A question: Why does the responsibility and condemnation seem always heaped on the head of the woman, but not the male who sired the unwanted child? Where are the evangelists and religious groups when it comes to blaming and holding men responsible? If there are such efforts, they are surely done quietly.
The work of the pro-life movement to prevent abortions is certainly necessary, but the intense focus on this one issue makes it seem narrowly pro-birth, nearly ignoring other pro-life issues. Pope Paul II named a whole raft of intrinsic evils: “Whatever is hostile to life itself ... homicide, genocide, abortion ... prostitution, trafficking in women and children ...”. And Bishop John Stowe of Kentucky quotes Pope Francis who tells us that we can’t claim to be pro-life if we support the separation of children from their parents at the U.S. border.
There is the temptation to take that brush full of black paint slung against the Democrats and say, “All Republicans condemn tearing an infant from its mother’s arms.” Such an accusation would be judgmental, wrong and divisive as are all such blanket statements. They separate every issue, every person into a black and white stance, supposedly proving one is right and holy and the other is wrong and evil.
I pray for the day when Democrats and Republicans can again work together toward the good of all person, rather than continue to regard the “other” at its best as ignorant and at its worst evil ... an enemy to condemn, rather than to mutually respect.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!