Border crossings are problem caused by abandoning Trump’s enforcement of immigration laws

I’m afraid that this has been politicized for years — where has Godinez been? She also said the border crossings are a symptom of the federal government’s failure for years to change the U.S. immigration system. I say to her, she is wrong 100%, if she only knew what was going on. We have laws already on the books on immigration — if only the government would enforce them and use them the way they are to be used — stop the undocumented immigrants from coming, period. And for her, if she is an American Civil Liberties Union member of Nebraska, why isn’t she doing her job in helping American citizens with their rights and not helping those who are here illegally. Too bad she is too young to know what has been going on in this country for years even before she was born.