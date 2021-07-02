Border crossings are problem caused by abandoning Trump’s enforcement of immigration laws

On June 24, The Grand Island Independent printed an Omaha World-Herald story about Gov. Pete Ricketts defending his decision to send state troopers to the U.S.-Mexico border.
I would like to make a comment on the statement by Rose Godinez, a legal and policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska.
She said, “We see this as an effort by Gov. Ricketts to politicize this issue.”
I’m afraid that this has been politicized for years — where has Godinez been? She also said the border crossings are a symptom of the federal government’s failure for years to change the U.S. immigration system. I say to her, she is wrong 100%, if she only knew what was going on. We have laws already on the books on immigration — if only the government would enforce them and use them the way they are to be used — stop the undocumented immigrants from coming, period. And for her, if she is an American Civil Liberties Union member of Nebraska, why isn’t she doing her job in helping American citizens with their rights and not helping those who are here illegally. Too bad she is too young to know what has been going on in this country for years even before she was born.
One more comment on the Nebraska Democratic Party leader, Jane Kleeb, commenting on sending state troopers to the Texas border to help stop people from just walking across the border. Maybe if the Democratic Party would have just left President Trump’s policies at the border, we would not be in this spot where anyone and everyone can just walk into our country and will be taking money from the citizens of this country now. We need to take care of our people first, not last.