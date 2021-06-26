Border issue is actually guns going to Mexico

Troopers to the border? Really, Gov. Ricketts? Maybe while they are there they could look into how so many legal firearms are smuggled across the Mexican border. According to Mexican government officials, an estimated 200,000 firearms are smuggled across the Southern border each year.

In Mexico the government controls gun sales to the public and for the general public a gun is very expensive and hard to get. But for the drug cartels money is no object and thanks to people buying legal guns here, to resell for huge profits as contraband weapons in Mexico, we help to keep this vicious cycle of illegal immigrants coming to escape the violence these weapons fuel.

A wall isn’t going to stop the immigrants or the guns. Maybe some changes to access of the weapons of choice (most often AR-15’s and AK-47’s with high-capacity magazines) these cartels are after would be a great place to start. I truly believe these migrants would stop coming if the standard of living at the place they all call home was safe and they could live without fear. So, Gov. Abbott, start working with the ATF to stop supplying the enemies of civilization with the means to keep this cycle alive. The biggest problem is the greed that fuels the criminals on both sides of the border.

Just maybe we should send first responders to Miami to find the missing in the building collapse and bring some peace to their families. I’d much rather have my tax dollar used for that than political theater. After all, the Nebraska State Patrol has already saved a pipeline from the Native Americans in North Dakota peacefully expressing their 1st Amendment right to protest guaranteed by the Constitution. But policing the border makes for better headlines.