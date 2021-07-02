Both parties in Congress are failing to protect our republic

After the Constitutional Convention ended in 1787, people asked Benjamin Franklin what form of government they had constructed. His reply was “a republic if you can keep it.” Franklin’s concern may prove prophetic given the dreadful Congresses we have elected recently.

We have one party in Congress that has no goal except to remain in power, no matter what their actions mean for our republic, and another that thinks this is an intellectual exercise and lacks the character or guts to stand up to protect that republic.

Those people in Congress care nothing about what they know is good for the country or what the public wants. Their only concern is for themselves and getting rich while the taxpayers foot their bills. Their constituency is the corporations and the PACs that fund their re-election; we mean nothing to them.

They can ignore us because they have such powerful propaganda networks on cable TV and the Internet. These networks dispense the lies from Russia and a former president to a gullible sector of the public that gobbles up their ludicrous fables.

Nebraska has only five members in that Congress; but they are all in lock-step with the self-engrossment activities of this Congress.