Bredthauer a known quantity when it comes to finances
Bredthauer a known quantity when it comes to finances

Karen Bredthauer is a dedicated, determined, proven, conservative candidate who researches information on issues and concerns for Hall County taxpayers.

I worked with Karen on her residential subdivision. I watched her pay close attention to detail. She expected quality workmanship at a fair price. It was not uncommon for Karen to be working side-by-side with us on the job site. Karen was well respected and had a great reputation — when the job was done you had your paycheck. I knew Karen managed her finances well.

Vote for Karen Bredthauer’s conservative, record watching of our hard earned tax dollars.

