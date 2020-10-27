Bredthauer a known quantity when it comes to finances

Karen Bredthauer is a dedicated, determined, proven, conservative candidate who researches information on issues and concerns for Hall County taxpayers.
I worked with Karen on her residential subdivision. I watched her pay close attention to detail. She expected quality workmanship at a fair price. It was not uncommon for Karen to be working side-by-side with us on the job site. Karen was well respected and had a great reputation — when the job was done you had your paycheck. I knew Karen managed her finances well.
Vote for Karen Bredthauer’s conservative, record watching of our hard earned tax dollars.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!