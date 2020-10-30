 Skip to main content
Bredthauer ‘a phone call away’
Karen Bredthauer is the only vote for the taxpayers of Hall County. Her vote stopped meaningless spending. She has kept the county on track by balancing the budget and keeping the taxpayers’ needs first. Karen listens and hears all the issues or concerns that arise. She uses her ability and knowledge to keep the issues resolved. Karen is always a phone call away and available to all Hall County residents.

Vote to keep Karen’s levelheaded thinking working for us, the people.

