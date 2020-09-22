 Skip to main content
Bredthauer always looking out for Hall County taxpayers
Elections will take place on or before Nov. 3. With COVID-19, mail-in ballots are the new way of doing business.

When you receive your Hall County ballot, vote for Karen Bredthauer. Her voting record is hard to beat — always looking out for the taxpayer of Hall County, voting “no” to increase spending, and balancing the county budget without increasing taxes. Karen has proven she is definitely a “fiscal conservative.”

With COVID-19 heavy on everyone’s mind, we need proven leadership at the county level that can handle any new way of doing business for the citizens of our county. Voters need to unite and check the box on your ballot for Karen Bredthauer. We need her proven leadership and experience on the Hall County Board.

