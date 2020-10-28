 Skip to main content
Bredthauer an asset to community in all ways
I was pleased to see that Karen Bredthauer had filed for re-election to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

County government oversees all health and human service issues. It takes a strong, yet compassionate, person to do a great job. Karen is a proven conservative, but there is another side of her. As a friend of over 25 years, Karen has been there for me and my husband, a disabled American. Karen has assisted with getting our home loan and homestead exemption. She helped me with the Department of Health and Human Services and process of getting guardianship of my granddaughter. Karen is an asset to this community in all ways.

Please join me in supporting Karen Bredthauer for Hall County commissioner.

