Bredthauer an asset to community in all ways

County government oversees all health and human service issues. It takes a strong, yet compassionate, person to do a great job. Karen is a proven conservative, but there is another side of her. As a friend of over 25 years, Karen has been there for me and my husband, a disabled American. Karen has assisted with getting our home loan and homestead exemption. She helped me with the Department of Health and Human Services and process of getting guardianship of my granddaughter. Karen is an asset to this community in all ways.