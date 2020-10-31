 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bredthauer cares about citizens
0 comments

Bredthauer cares about citizens

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

You will find no one more dedicated to the citizens of Hall County than Karen Bredthauer.

She always has an open ear and genuinely cares about the issues affecting Hall County.

I served with her on the Regional Planning Commission. Her dedication and commitment to the community was immediately evident.

I would like to endorse her in her quest for re-election to the Hall County Board of Supervisors.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts