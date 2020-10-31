Bredthauer cares about citizens

You will find no one more dedicated to the citizens of Hall County than Karen Bredthauer.
She always has an open ear and genuinely cares about the issues affecting Hall County.
I served with her on the Regional Planning Commission. Her dedication and commitment to the community was immediately evident.
I would like to endorse her in her quest for re-election to the Hall County Board of Supervisors.
