Bredthauer concerned about Hall County people’s well-being

Karen Bredthauer exhibits a deep passion for the well-being of all Hall County residents. She works hard to keep the tax levy down and has stopped unnecessary spending. Karen knows how difficult it is for working families to meet the demands of day-to-day living expenses. This unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic impacted everyone’s lifestyle from health, education and employment to financial responsibilities.
Retain Karen’s knowledge and experience so Hall County can “return to normalcy.” Vote Karen Bredthauer.
