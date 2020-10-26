 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bredthauer concerned about Hall County people’s well-being
0 comments

Bredthauer concerned about Hall County people’s well-being

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Karen Bredthauer exhibits a deep passion for the well-being of all Hall County residents. She works hard to keep the tax levy down and has stopped unnecessary spending. Karen knows how difficult it is for working families to meet the demands of day-to-day living expenses. This unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic impacted everyone’s lifestyle from health, education and employment to financial responsibilities.

Retain Karen’s knowledge and experience so Hall County can “return to normalcy.” Vote Karen Bredthauer.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts