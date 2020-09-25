Bredthauer finishes the job

When casting your vote for Hall County Board of Commissioners, District No. 2, make sure you vote for Karen Bredthauer. She works very hard for Hall County taxpayers — to keep Hall County taxes and spending down.

I have personally known Karen for approximately 20 years. She has had an amazing work ethic and a lot of common sense — years ago and today. Karen is never satisfied until the job is done well, she makes every dollar count and therefore, she is a very successful business woman.