Bredthauer is advocate for Hall County taxpayers

I first met Karen Bredthauer in 2012 when my daughter and son-in-law purchased a new family home in her Springdale subdivision. They have enjoyed this quality constructed home. The home was completed on time and met their expectations.

I have visited with Karen over the years about Hall County issues. She is very knowledgeable, qualified and researches every concern that is brought before the county board.

We are living in very uncertain times — COVID-19 has changed our community, global economy and people’s lives. Some companies are struggling financially to reopen. This concerns me. Knowing Karen, she is an advocate for the taxpayers. I feel the county is in great hands — reelect Karen Bredthauer to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.