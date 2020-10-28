Bredthauer keeps hope, enthusiasm and vision for future

Karen Bredthauer maintains hope, enthusiasm and a vision for the future of Hall County. Her 12 years of experience serving in Hall County government has made her a successful commissioner.
Karen strives to maintain a balanced budget without raising the tax levy, while controlling costly spending. This verifies Karen can deal with pressing issues and concerns facing the taxpayers of Grand Island and Hall County. Karen’s critical-thinking decision making strategies has improved the quality of life for all Hall County residents.
