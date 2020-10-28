 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bredthauer keeps hope, enthusiasm and vision for future
0 comments

Bredthauer keeps hope, enthusiasm and vision for future

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Karen Bredthauer maintains hope, enthusiasm and a vision for the future of Hall County. Her 12 years of experience serving in Hall County government has made her a successful commissioner.

Karen strives to maintain a balanced budget without raising the tax levy, while controlling costly spending. This verifies Karen can deal with pressing issues and concerns facing the taxpayers of Grand Island and Hall County. Karen’s critical-thinking decision making strategies has improved the quality of life for all Hall County residents.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts