 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bredthauer’s voting record reflects values
0 comments

Bredthauer’s voting record reflects values

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska’s general election will take place Nov. 3. I am writing a letter to support Karen Bredthauer for Hall County Board of Commissioners.

I pay attention to Karen’s voting record — it demonstrates she is a conservative. Karen is a hard-working, down-to-earth, farm girl. She grew up knowing the value of a dollar. I look at my utilities, insurance premiums, medical expenses and groceries, which are always increasing. I have a fixed income and really can’t afford more taxes.

I know Karen studies every issue presented to the Hall County board. She understands the needs of our residents. Re-elect Karen Bredthauer to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts