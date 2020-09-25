Bredthauer’s voting record reflects values

Nebraska’s general election will take place Nov. 3. I am writing a letter to support Karen Bredthauer for Hall County Board of Commissioners.
I pay attention to Karen’s voting record — it demonstrates she is a conservative. Karen is a hard-working, down-to-earth, farm girl. She grew up knowing the value of a dollar. I look at my utilities, insurance premiums, medical expenses and groceries, which are always increasing. I have a fixed income and really can’t afford more taxes.
I know Karen studies every issue presented to the Hall County board. She understands the needs of our residents. Re-elect Karen Bredthauer to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
