Bredthauer the logical choice

Karen Bredthauer is an excellent choice for the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

I have known Karen for 30 years. I was her banker for over 25 years. I saw Karen run a very successful hairstylist business. She bought land and developed a very nice subdivision and oversaw building the homes on these lots. She invested in agricultural land successfully. She accomplished these side projects while attending to her hairstylist business.

She is a very intelligent, astute, common sense person with great business sense. With all this experience she is the logical choice to protect your tax dollars and has the backbone to fight for what is right. She was a super bank customer and handled her finances above reproach.