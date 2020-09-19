Bredthauer will go extra mile

When the citizens of Grand Island/Hall County cast your votes on Nov. 3, please vote for my friend Karen Bredthauer.
Karen has shown by her hard work and diligence she’s not afraid to go the extra mile to get the job done for the people. She definitely cares about Hall County taxpayers. She has worked very hard to balance the budget and conserve our tax dollars.
We need to keep Karen Bredthauer on the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
Please vote for Karen on Nov. 3!
Thank you.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!