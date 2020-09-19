 Skip to main content
Bredthauer will go extra mile
When the citizens of Grand Island/Hall County cast your votes on Nov. 3, please vote for my friend Karen Bredthauer.

Karen has shown by her hard work and diligence she’s not afraid to go the extra mile to get the job done for the people. She definitely cares about Hall County taxpayers. She has worked very hard to balance the budget and conserve our tax dollars.

We need to keep Karen Bredthauer on the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

Please vote for Karen on Nov. 3!

Thank you.

