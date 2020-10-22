Brian Whitecalf is a caring, honest man, doesn’t deserve attacks

I am astounded by the fear the Hall County Independent Business Association put out about Brian Whitecalf, who is running against Gary Quandt for Hall County Board of Commissioners. Brian Whitecalf is a kind and gentle man. He takes boxes of food to the hungry homeless. He made the dream of Little Free Food Pantries in Grand Island a reality through hard work, networking and love. He volunteers countless hours advocating for the homeless, abused, neglected and forgotten citizens.
Brian Whitecalf is a man with hope for the future of our county. Hope for children to receive quality education. Hope for reproductive rights for women. Hope for better access to affordable housing. Hope for safe spaces for LGBTQ individuals, people of color, refugees and the less fortunate. Hope for renewable energy sources. Hope for a cleaner environment for our children and their children. Hope for a better, more loving and caring world.
I have worked with Brian Whitecalf on a number of different projects. He cares about people. He cares about helping people. He cares about loving people.
The points mentioned in the postcard from the Hall County Independent Business Association are true. Brian does support Black Lives Matter. Because he cares about people of color. And Brian does support Bernie Sanders. Radical? Extreme? If you call loving the least of these, just like Jesus did, extreme, then maybe you need to reread the Bible and find passages where Jesus loved the poor and the sick.
Brian Whitecalf will bring a breath of fresh air, of truth, of honesty, and transparency to our Hall County Board of Commissioners. As a citizen of Hall County, and a friend of Brian Whitecalf, I will be voting for him. You should, too.
