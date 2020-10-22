Brian Whitecalf is a caring, honest man, doesn’t deserve attacks

I am astounded by the fear the Hall County Independent Business Association put out about Brian Whitecalf, who is running against Gary Quandt for Hall County Board of Commissioners. Brian Whitecalf is a kind and gentle man. He takes boxes of food to the hungry homeless. He made the dream of Little Free Food Pantries in Grand Island a reality through hard work, networking and love. He volunteers countless hours advocating for the homeless, abused, neglected and forgotten citizens.

Brian Whitecalf is a man with hope for the future of our county. Hope for children to receive quality education. Hope for reproductive rights for women. Hope for better access to affordable housing. Hope for safe spaces for LGBTQ individuals, people of color, refugees and the less fortunate. Hope for renewable energy sources. Hope for a cleaner environment for our children and their children. Hope for a better, more loving and caring world.

I have worked with Brian Whitecalf on a number of different projects. He cares about people. He cares about helping people. He cares about loving people.