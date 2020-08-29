 Skip to main content
Bullfighters at State Fair need a lot of talent
I read news reports about the bullfighters at this year’s Nebraska State Fair. I have seen video clips of that endeavor. It takes a lot of skill, dexterity and even mentally predicting the movements of a wild animal whose gore has the capability to be lethal to the rodeo clown or cowboy. It’s a skill that takes years in the making to perfect and sharpen skills.

It brings awe to the fans who see “near misses.” I am an animal lover, so I personally don’t care for the type of bullfighting practiced in Mexico. However, I think I’d like the gentler type practiced in Nebraska. Under ideal circumstances, it can be almost graceful. Yet, if a mistake is made, it can be downright gory.

I salute the hard work of the bullfighters and wish success for the improvised Nebraska State Fair, which faces many challenges brought on by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. I just hope that the livestock, food vendors and exhibits will remind people of the joy that will come back in a post COVID-19 world.

