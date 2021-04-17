By the numbers, Republicans winning anti-vax race

According to the paper, 36% of Republicans and l2% of Democrats say they don’t want to or won’t take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wow! That really makes me wonder, since I’ve had both shots, what fearful thing is going to happen to me. Probably something really bad like staying healthy or not being hospitalized or maybe the worst of all, not being on a ventilator.

I’m probably going to lose sleep over this, darn it.

The paper also said it is political. Well, I guess at 36-to-12, the Republicans won this one. No write-in votes or ballot tampering to consider; looks like a clear winner to me.

Or is it?