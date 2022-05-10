Bygone Book Club closes out successful first season

The first season of Bygone Book Club is now “in the books” and we would like to thank all our discussion facilitators and attendees for helping make this such a successful program.

Over the past year we shared extraordinary stories about people, places and events in central Nebraska. The excitement of the attendees was visible as every month we kept moving into bigger spaces to accommodate everyone.

We would also like to give an extra special thank you to the Grand Island Public Library staff for working with us on this project. We always appreciate their support, ideas for programming and enthusiasm. Since 1922, the Hall County Historical Society and Grand Island Public Library have been partners in preserving and sharing our community history and the Bygone Book Club is just another example of how much we can accomplish when we work together.

We will be releasing the 2022-23 book list soon and are looking forward to sharing more stories about our rich community history starting again in August.