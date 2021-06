Thank you very much to everyone who donated to Can Care-A-Van, which collected food donations for our Grand Island community operations.

A big thank you to Super Saver for hosting us, the men who cooked the hot dogs, everyone who helped sort and transport food and worked receiving food on Wednesday. We appreciate all your help and a thank you to everyone who donated food and monetary gifts. We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you for making this year’s Can Care-A-Van a big success.