Can Care-A-Van thank you

Thank you very much to everyone who donated to Can Care-A-Van, which collected 34,600 pounds of food donations for the Grand Island community food pantries.

A big thank you to both Super Saver locations for hosting the event and the volunteers and staff for manning the booths, sorting donations and transporting donations to each of the agencies. We appreciate all your help.

Thank you to everyone who donated food and monetary gifts. We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you for making this another successful Can Care-A-Van food drive!

Hope Harbor, Salvation Army, Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry and St. Mary’s Food Pantry thank you for your donations.

Jennifer Figueroa

Marketing Coordinator

Hope Harbor