I’m writing to encourage everyone to come out on Aug. 5 and support the Channel 10/11 Can Care-A-Van. It will be held at both Super Saver locations, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For $3 per person, you can purchase a hot dog, chips and a drink.
The Can Care-A-Van is an annual food drive that takes place in various communities across Nebraska. The Grand Island Can Care-A-Van will be collecting canned food and other nonperishable items, which will then be donated to the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, Camille’s Cupboard (St. Mary’s Cathedral Food Pantry), Hope Harbor homeless shelter and the Salvation Army. Monetary donations are also welcome.
All of the food and money collected stays in our community. This is a most worthwhile cause, and I hope that you will join me in supporting the 2020 Can Care-A-Van. Thanks in advance for your generosity.
