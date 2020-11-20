Can donations to Habitat for Humanity appreciated

This letter is in regard to the article that appeared Tuesday in The Grand Island Independent concerning Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity. The article mentioned the program of donating aluminum cans to Habitat. As one of the volunteers who collects those cans for recycling, I would just like to give a heartfelt “thank you” to those of you who take the time to drop off your can donations. We here in central Nebraska are a generous bunch and this is one very tangible expression of that generosity.

With that being said, as a volunteer I do have one humble request for those of you making your can donations. In dropping off your bags, would please make sure the opening to the bag is secured so the cans don’t fall out. This saves a lot of time in collecting the bags as the days and months start to get colder.

Again, thank you for your generosity toward one of the most worthwhile organizations helping those less fortunate.