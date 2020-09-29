Can’t go wrong with Karen Bredthauer

I support Karen Bredthauer for the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
It is my privilege to have known and to have worked with Karen for the past 31 years. I admire Karen’s common sense and her amazing work ethic. Karen has taken these qualities and used them in her duties with the board.
I am a retiree, and I live on a fixed income. Having a conservative working for the people of Hall County is very important to me in today’s global economy. You will not be wrong to reelect Karen Bredthauer to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
